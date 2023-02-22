Teenager injured in Harrogate stabbing dies in hospital
A teenager has died two days after being stabbed in the chest during a house party in Harrogate.
The boy was seriously injured after the incident at Claro Road in the early hours of Sunday and died in hospital on Tuesday, police said.
A 16-year-old boy appeared at York Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with attempted murder. He was remanded in custody to appear again on 14 March.
Police said the boy's death was now being treated as murder.
North Yorkshire Police said they would not be naming the victim "at this stage".
Det Supt Wayne Fox, head of the force's major investigation team, said: "I am aware that significant information is being shared on various social media platforms.
"I would ask members of the public to respect the privacy of affected family members and refrain from speculating on the personal information of the victim at this difficult time."
