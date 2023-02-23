Speed limits reduced on eight roads in York following speeding concerns
- Published
Speed limits on stretches of eight roads across York have been cut after residents raised concerns about speeding.
Proposals for the reductions were approved at a meeting on Tuesday.
Lower limits would also be tested out at three further locations and could be installed permanently, officials said.
The reductions follow a government request for councils to consider introducing lower speed limits in urban areas and built up villages.
Councillor Andy D'Agorne, Executive Member for Transport at City of York Council said: "All of these proposals arise from local concerns about inappropriate speed.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service Mr D'Agorne said the council recognised there were limited police resources for enforcement activity, but said it was important the police and the council worked together "to educate as well as enforce any changes to the road environment".
The changes in full are:
- The Hollies, Stockton on the Forest - 20mph from 30mph
- Northfield Lane, Poppleton - 30mph from 60mph
- North Lane, Huntington - 30mph from 60mph
- Sim Balk Lane, Bishopthorpe - 40mph from 60mph
- Askham Bryan site one - 30mph from 60mph
- Askham Bryan site two - 40mph and 30mph from 60mph
- Naburn - 30mph from 60mph
- The Revival Estate - 20mph from 30mph
Experimental traffic regulation orders for 18 months:
- A1079, Dunnington - 40mph from 60mph
- Towthorpe - 30mph from 60mph
- Shipton Road - 30mph approved to coincide with the planned introduction of new active travel measures
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.