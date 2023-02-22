North Yorkshire County Council elects new chair after predecessor's death
- Published
A new chair of North Yorkshire County Council has been elected following the death of predecessor Margaret Atkinson.
David Ireton, who has been the interim chair since Ms Atkinson's death last year, was appointed to the role at a full council meeting on Wednesday.
Mr Ireton will oversee the council's merger with the existing seven district and borough authorities to form a new North Yorkshire Council on 1 April.
The self-employed butcher and farmer said he was "honoured" to be elected.
Mr Ireton, the Conservative councillor for Bentham and Ingleton, and the newly-appointed deputy chair, Roberta Swiers, will remain in post until May when a decision will be taken on a new chair and deputy chair.
'Huge opportunity'
Mr Ireton said: "I was lucky enough to serve as deputy chair alongside Margaret and her passing came as a huge shock and with great sadness to everybody who had the pleasure of working with her over the years.
"I am honoured to be taking on this role as we launch the new council in April which will deliver many benefits.
"There's also the prospect of a devolution deal in the coming year, which represents a huge opportunity to take on more decision-making powers.
"It is certainly a time of change for North Yorkshire and I'm proud to be part of it."
Mr Ireton has been a Craven district councillor since May 1998 and is Craven's member champion for Armed Forces and Equalities. He is also a member of the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority.
