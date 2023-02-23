Former Olympian in York to open Active Travel England HQ
Former Olympic cycling champion Chris Boardman has opened the offices of a new government agency tasked with boosting cycling and walking.
Boardman visited the new national headquarters of Active Travel England at York's West Offices on Wednesday.
The body is tasked with ensuring 50% of short journeys in towns and cities are made on foot or on a bike by 2030.
The agency will eventually employ around 100 staff in York, with 50 already in place, officials said.
Active Travel England (ATE) will seek to improve infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians as well as funding projects to improve air quality.
It also has a role in inspecting the standards of local roads and ensuring major planning applications cater for the interests of cyclists and walkers.
Boardman, who won a gold medal at the 1992 Olympics, said the target would only be met "if people feel they've got a viable choice".
"Providing that is our job - to make sure that people have got safe space and all the things they need to make getting to schools, shops and workplaces under your own steam a pleasant and enjoyable thing to do," he said.
Boardman said Yorkshire was "still finding where it's going to start", but that South Yorkshire, under Mayor Oliver Coppard and his active travel commissioner, Dame Sarah Storey - who was recently replaced by Ed Clancy, had "made a good start".
In York, ATE recently rated the city's progress on cycling and walking as one out of four - the second lowest level, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Boardman, formerly Greater Manchester's cycling and walking commissioner, said political will was needed at any council that wanted to attract funding.
He said: "It's a choice, if you can cope with the way people are travelling around your region now and you haven't got the will to change it, crack on, but we won't fund anything if it's done badly.
"It must be uninterrupted safe space, that includes the junctions, all the way from where people live to where they want to go."
