Man's body recovered from River Aire at Kellingley
- Published
The body of a man has been recovered from a river in North Yorkshire.
Police said they had been alerted to the body in the River Aire at Kellingley by a member of the public at 13:24 GMT on Wednesday.
North Yorkshire Police said the body was recovered by the regional police underwater search team.
Officers said efforts were being made to identify the dead man and establish the circumstances surrounding his death.
A spokesperson added they would also be carrying out checks with other police forces.
