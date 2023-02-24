Ukraine anniversary: Thousands of petals scattered in York Minster
- Published
A vigil has been held at York Minster to mark the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces.
During the service, 16,000 blue and yellow petals representing the colours of Ukraine's flag were scattered from the building's Central Tower.
The vigil, held between 12:00 and 13:00 GMT on Friday, included readings, prayers and music from the Ukrainian communities in North Yorkshire.
The minster also observed a national minute's silence at 11:00.
The service was organised in partnership with the York City of Sanctuary charity, with hundreds of people in attendance in the cathedral's nave.
Vita Prykhodko, who came to North Yorkshire from Kyiv in June, said: "I've met a lot of nice people, Ukrainians and British people, so I have met many friends here.
"I'm alright but I still want to go back to my motherland as it's very important for me."
The Reverend Canon Maggie McLean, Canon Missioner at York Minster, said: "16,000 is a representative number, it's not meant to be exact, but it's for those still in Ukraine, for those who have died, for those who are working hard for peace.
"They are teardrops, people's lives, a symbol for the people of Ukraine."
York City of Sanctuary said 325 people had come to York through the Homes for Ukraine scheme, with more than 180 hosts in the city.
Rebecca Russell, from the charity, said: "In the main they've been settling in really well and that's a real testament to the city coming together, the people, the different organisations.
"A lot of them weren't quite sure how long they were going to be here, so now the realisation sadly is they're going to be here for quite some time."
