North Yorkshire Police officer cleared of sexual assault charge
- Published
A North Yorkshire police officer has been cleared of sexually assaulting a woman in a police van.
PC Christopher Hudson was found not guilty by a jury following a trial at Leeds Crown Court.
He had denied the one count of sexual assault dating back to February 2021.
Mr Hudson, of Hollin Terrace, Huddersfield, was based in Harrogate and he was suspended by the North Yorkshire Police force after the allegation was made.
