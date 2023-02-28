Threatened North Yorkshire coastal bus route is saved
A North Yorkshire bus route voted Britain's most scenic is to continue running after the government extended its financial support for buses.
The Malton to Whitby Coastliner service was facing possible closure in April.
Operators Transdev said the 840 service would continue over the summer after the national £2 fair cap was kept in place until June.
The bus company added that a further "review of the route's performance will take place in early Autumn".
Paul Turner from Transdev said there had been "impressive increases in customer numbers using the service".
"The Coastliner 840's longer term future will naturally depend on how it performs beyond the end of June, but we are hoping that customers who discover what an amazing journey it is will want to experience it again, and by doing so, help to secure it for everyone to enjoy," he said.
The company said it would work with North Yorkshire County Council to plan for the longer term.
Bus Users UK called the service the "most scenic route" in Britain.
It originates in Leeds and travels across the North York Moors National Park passing through picturesque villages such as Goathland, which became famous as Aidensfield in the ITV drama Heartbeat.
North Yorkshire County councillor Keane Duncan said the reprieve of the service was welcome news "for the residents and visitors this important route serves".
"We are pleased to see an increase in passenger numbers for this route," he said.
"We will work with Transdev and other operators over the coming months to promote services and encourage more people to choose the bus."
Transdev said 13,000 customers in the February half-term week took advantage of the £2 maximum one-way fare to use the seaside service.
