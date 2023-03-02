York and Leeds to gain further electric buses through funding scheme
York will have one of the first bus depots in the UK outside of London to run a fully electric fleet, the government has announced.
The Department for Transport said 34 electric buses will be delivered in Yorkshire in its latest funding round.
First Bus York's depot will be fully electric by March 2024, it said, with 25 new buses funded for West Yorkshire.
The electric buses are being financed through the national Zero Emission Buses Regional Area (ZEBRA) scheme.
Buses will be made by Northern Ireland manufacturer Wrightbus, which is already supplying 44 electric buses for York and 32 for Leeds.
The new West Yorkshire buses will be based at the First Bus Bramley depot in Leeds, the department said, with nine new vehicles heading to York.
Councillor Andy D'Agorne, deputy leader and executive member for transport at City of York Council, said: "We are delighted to be successful in receiving an additional £1.8m in funding towards providing clean, zero emission public transport across the city.
"To encourage greater use of the bus network, and sustainable travel routes, our network and bus services must be safe, convenient and attractive to residents, commuters and visitors."
