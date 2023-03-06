York's first specialist menopause care service launched
A "much needed" specialist menopause care service has opened in York, believed to be the first in the city.
Specially trained GPs with an interest in women's health launched the service at Acomb Garth Community Care Centre.
It would be available to anyone from 11 member practices, following a referral from their GP, officials said.
Dr Melanie Fitter, from Nimbuscare, leading the service, said the clinics were aimed at patients with "more complex menopause issues".
The service would help women with conditions which "complicate or contraindicate use of hormone replacement therapy", Dr Fitter said.
"This is a new and much needed menopause service for York patients, we're so pleased to have collaborated across the city to make this possible."
The service will be overseen by a consultant in sexual and reproductive health and community gynaecology.
Helen Booth, 46, from York, who had previously suffered from menopause-related problems, said she welcomed the new service.
"We really need this to help more people like me who are struggling with their symptoms," she said.
