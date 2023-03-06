Seb Mitchell death: Family's tribute to fatal stab victim, 17
A 17-year-old boy who died after being stabbed in Harrogate has been named by police.
Seb Mitchell died on 21 February, two days after an incident in Claro Road, North Yorkshire Police said.
His family has paid tribute to him, describing him as their "beautiful, funny, talented boy".
A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear before Leeds Crown Court on 14 March charged with the teenager's murder.
In their tribute, the 17-year-old's family said: "There are no words to describe how we feel now he has been so cruelly taken from us.
"We will carry him in our hearts forever," they added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.move them urgently.
