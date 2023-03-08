York council leader Keith Aspden to stand down in May
- Published
The leader of City of York Council has confirmed he will not stand for re-election in May after 20 years as a councillor.
Liberal Democrat Keith Aspden, who has led the authority since 2019, said he intended to return to his career in education.
He said it had been a "rewarding, although demanding" experience.
The Labour opposition group welcomed his decision, though said it was unclear if he was leaving by choice.
Mr Aspden, who represents the Fulford and Heslington ward, was first elected in 2003 and became Liberal Democrat group leader in 2013.
The party, in coalition with the Green party, took control of the authority in 2019.
"It has been an incredibly rewarding experience, although demanding, particularly in responding to the pandemic," Mr Aspden said.
He added he had come to the conclusion that the election provided an opportunity for him to "turn a new page" and return to career in education.
'Hugely partisan'
During his leadership, the authority was criticised in a Public Interest Report for payments made to former chief executive Mary Weastell in 2020.
It suggested the payout was designed so the council could avoid having to defend a tribunal claim, relating to allegations of "bullying and victimisation", which Ms Weastell later dropped.
Mr Aspden and the council denied the claims and said the payments were contractual obligations.
Claire Douglas, leader of the Labour group, said it was unclear whether Mr Aspden was leaving of his own volition or was "pushed".
"The timing does not suggest a carefully planned departure," she added.
She said Labour were pleased he had taken the decision to go, claiming that under his leadership the council had been run "in a hugely partisan way".
Nigel Ayre, executive member for finance and major projects, has been chosen as the Liberal Democrats new group leader.
