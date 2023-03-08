Full moon: Photographers capture 'worm moon' over Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

Full moon over GooleScott Chegg/Weather Watchers
Scott Chegg captured this silhouette of a bird in front of the moon near Goole

Photographers across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire have had their lenses trained on the night sky to capture March's full moon in all its glory.

The moon was at its brightest on Tuesday evening just after sunset.

According to the Royal Museums in Greenwich, Native Americans named the last full moon of winter the "worm moon" after the worm trails that would appear in the newly thawed ground.

The next full moon, the so-called pink moon, will rise on 6 April.

Fiona C/Weather Watchers
Fiona C took this shot of the worm moon near Ilkley in West Yorkshire
Andy Stones/Weather Watchers
A lunar halo is caused by the refraction of moonlight from ice crystals

As well as the full moon, Andy Stones, in Scunthorpe also captured a bright ring around the moon known as a lunar halo.

This ring around the moon is caused by the refraction of moonlight from ice crystals in the upper atmosphere.

Sue/Weather Watchers
Sue took this photo of the moon in the skies above Ryhill
Ray S/Weather Watchers
The moon, pictured above near Todwick, in South Yorkshire, was at its brightest on Tuesday evening just after sunset
Caroline C/Weather Watchers
Native Americans named the last full moon of winter, pictured above over Scarborough, the worm moon

