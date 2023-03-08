Full moon: Photographers capture 'worm moon' over Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
- Published
Photographers across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire have had their lenses trained on the night sky to capture March's full moon in all its glory.
The moon was at its brightest on Tuesday evening just after sunset.
According to the Royal Museums in Greenwich, Native Americans named the last full moon of winter the "worm moon" after the worm trails that would appear in the newly thawed ground.
The next full moon, the so-called pink moon, will rise on 6 April.
As well as the full moon, Andy Stones, in Scunthorpe also captured a bright ring around the moon known as a lunar halo.
This ring around the moon is caused by the refraction of moonlight from ice crystals in the upper atmosphere.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.