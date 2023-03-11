York: Police investigating after man punched by stranger on bus
- Published
Police are investigating after a man in his 50s was punched by a stranger on a bus in York.
Officers said the incident happened on a number one First York service at 13:10 GMT on Thursday.
The man received facial injuries in the attack as the bus travelled towards Acomb.
Both the victim and the attacker got off the bus at the Regent Stop on York Road in Acomb, police said.
North Yorkshire Police have asked anyone who was a passenger on the bus at the time to contact them.
The suspect is described as being white, aged between 45 and 55, about 5ft 10ins (1.78m) tall, with short grey hair and wearing a grey jacket.
