Knaresborough Tractor Run: More than 350 tractors join charity convoy

A convoy of tractors travel through Pateley BridgeDanny Lawson/PA
A total of 374 tractors took part in the event on Sunday

More than 350 tractors travelled in convoy through North Yorkshire on Sunday to raise money for charity.

The Knaresborough Tractor Run is held each year to raise funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The farm vehicles set off on a circular route from the town on Sunday morning, visiting places including Bishop Thornton, Pateley Bridge and Birstwith.

Thousands of people watched the event, which organisers say has raised more than £16,000 so far.

A total of 374 vehicles took part, including some vintage tractors, leaving from the Great Yorkshire Showground at about 09:30 GMT.

More than £16,000 was raised for Yorkshire Air Ambulance

One of the organisers, Liv Fox, said: "The event was a great success, we were lucky with the weather after the snow we had last week. Everyone seemed to enjoy watching or participating."

The convoy travelled in a circular route from Knaresborough to Pateley Bridge and back
Some of the vehicles were vintage open-cab tractors
The vehicles lined up at the Great Yorkshire Showground before the event
The tractor run started at 09:30 GMT and finished about 16:00

