York's landmark chocolate factory clock to tick again
York's famous Terry's clock is set to tick for the first time in 18 years on Wednesday after a restoration project.
The city landmark has not struck since the chocolate factory closed its doors in 2005.
The restored timepiece will be back in operation following a £60,000 renovation project by developers PJ Livesey.
Georgina Lynch, PJ Livesey's managing director, said it would be wonderful "to see the hands moving again".
"We are very, very proud to have been involved in its restoration," Ms Lynch added.
A spokesperson for the firm, which has converted the former chocolate factory into homes, said some detective work was needed by specialist clockmakers Smith of Derby, after a rare mechanism disappeared following the factory's closure.
Martin Butchers, from Smith of Derby, said: "Terry's is a rare Waiting Train Clock, made by Gents of Leicester, which is powered by an electrical impulse from a master clock - it was a visionary concept, well ahead of its time."
Mr Butchers said the firm had been "absolutely heart-broken" to discover that "the actual mechanism was not there".
"Despite extensive inquiries and a great deal of effort by many, many people it was never found so we set about finding original parts to recreate it," he said.
Mr Butchers said the search had involved speaking to horologists all over the country, chasing tip-offs and poring over auction house catalogues until "eventually the team sourced the majority of the parts needed".
"It has been quite a challenge, but the excitement when one of us managed to track down a part was huge and we are looking forward seeing the clock working again," he added.
