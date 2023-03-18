York's musical heritage preserved by fans' memorabilia
- Published
York's "rich musical heritage" is being celebrated in an exhibition with people being asked to contribute their memories.
Archive All Areas celebrates the city's current and historical venues and artists.
Organisers said it would also explore the "engagement and cultural impact" of grassroots music venues on communities.
Visitors have been asked to take their memorabilia from York gigs to the event.
Curator Chris Sherrington said the showcase, organised by York Music Venue Network and the University of York, would explore the people and places behind the countless music shows put on in York over the years, and aimed to save some of "the great musical moments".
Mr Sherrington said: "From Shed Seven's first proper gig at The Winning Post and The Beatles at The Rialto, to The Howl and The Hum at York Minster and Nirvana at Fibbers, York has played host to thousands of memorable gigs on hundreds of stages."
Meanwhile, Dr Jennifer Chubb from the Department of Sociology at the University of York, said: "The city has some of the country's best venues, but even more have been lost and with them the memories of these great shows. With gig-goers help musical moments and memories could be preserved."
"Whether it's ticket stubs from The Duchess, setlist from the Crescent or programmes from York Barbican, we want anything that brings back those moments for you," she said.Organisers said the event would also provide the opportunity for people to have a say on how to support music venues in the city in the future, with archives and stories fed into new research at the University of York. The exhibition at York's StreetLife Hub runs until 20 April.
