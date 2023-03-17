Dedicated dad snaps son in photo every day for 21 years
A dedicated father who took a photo every day for the first 21 years of his son's life has said it had been "a joy" to capture his child growing up.
Ian McLeod, from Harrogate, wanted to make sure he did not forget a moment of Cory's childhood so picked up his camera and started snapping.
Cory, now 30, took over picture duties nine years ago to continue the project.
"It would be pretty cool to see birth to death, so I'm just going to keep going until the end," Cory said.
Ian dedicated 21 years of his life since Cory was born, taking 7,670 pictures along the way.
He said: "This idea just came to me. What if I took his photo every day?
"I didn't know if anything would ever happen… Cory was born and I just had to make a decision."
Sometimes driving a two-hour round trip to secure the snap with a film camera, Ian persisted with the project.
Turning 21, Cory took matters into his own hands and created a timelapse video to showcase his father's hard work.
With more than six million views on YouTube, he has kept the timelapse going through videos showing different stages of his life.
He said seeing some of the pictures reminded him of happy moments in his life, adding: "It kind of takes me back to that time, and takes me to a memory and I actually remember what was going on."
At more than 11,000 pictures, Cory has no desire to stop with a book being planned about his life in front of the lens called 30 Years: A Life Lived Every Day.
"I feel like I'd be letting my dad down if I stopped. He's gone through the whole pre-digital age doing it and managed to cope. So if I've got an iPhone, I've got no excuses, really."
