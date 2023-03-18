University of York submits plans for £35m student centre
Plans have been submitted for a new student centre at the University of York.
The university wants to build the £35m facility at its Campus West site at Heslington.
According to officials, the building would be built largely from natural materials, with solar panels and a rooftop garden.
If approved, building work would begin in the spring of 2024, a university spokesperson added.
Facilities include study areas, studios for student radio and TV, as well as space to accommodate services such as student support.
The building would also be surrounded by landscaped gardens.
Prof Tracy Lightfoot, from the university, described it as an important milestone for the project.
"In the last year we have spent a lot of time engaging and listening to our students to ensure that the plans truly reflect what they want, and need, from a building like this," she said.
"The spaces have been adapted to fit their feedback and we will continue to do this throughout the rest of the process," she added.
