Whitby's Caedmon College calls for halt to rumours over ill boy
Leaders at a school where a pupil was taken seriously ill after possibly ingesting an "unknown substance" have asked people to refrain from social media speculation.
Emergency services were called to Caedmon College, in Whitby, shortly after midday on Monday.
Three people, all male and in their teens, were arrested in connection with the incident and later bailed.
In a statement, school leaders said the student was their "primary concern".
The boy was taken to hospital, North Yorkshire Police confirmed. The BBC has contacted the force for an update.
In a statement, Whitby Secondary Partnership, which runs the school, said they were supporting staff and students.
"Our primary concern is for the student and our thoughts are with them, their family and friends at this difficult time.
"We are working with the local authority and safeguarding partners to provide support to students and staff. As this is a police matter, we urge the public to avoid speculating on social media," the statement said.
