Man arrested over York College bomb hoax
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of making hoax bomb threats after an alert at York College.
The college was evacuated just after 16:00 GMT on Wednesday afternoon following reports a suspicious object had been found on the campus.
Tadcaster Road was closed until 19:15 GMT, with a cordon in place at the college until after 21:30 GMT.
North Yorkshire Police said officers were satisfied there was no risk to the public. The man remains in custody.
