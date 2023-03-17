Body found in recycling bin 'not suspicious'

Police were alerted to a body in recycling bin in Scalby near Scarborough on Friday morning

A body has been found in a recycling bin at a village hall in North Yorkshire.

Police said a member of the public alerted them to the find in Scalby, near Scarborough, at 06:00 GMT on Friday.

North Yorkshire Police said: "Enquiries are ongoing, but officers do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances around the incident."

Emergency services remained at the scene, the force added.

The age and gender of the deceased have not been revealed.

