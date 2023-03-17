North Yorkshire mobility scooter rider killed in crash with car
Published
A mobility scooter rider has been killed in a crash with a car in North Yorkshire.
The man in his 60s was riding along Greenhowsyke Lane in Northallerton at about 14:20 GMT on 9 March when the collision happened, police said.
He was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital, where he died five days later.
Officers are appealing for witnesses and any CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident.
Police said the car, a mauve Citroen C2, was travelling along Valley Road from the direction of Bullamoor Road when it turned right at the mini roundabout into Greenhowskye Lane.
The mobility scooter was travelling along Valley Road in the opposite direction before crossing Greenhowskye Lane.
The driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, has been interviewed by investigators, police said.
