Claudia Lawrence: Police appeal on 14th anniversary of disappearance
- Published
Police investigating the disappearance of Claudia Lawrence said they were "reaching out" to the public for information on the 14th anniversary.
The 35-year-old has not been seen since she failed to arrive for work at the University of York in March 2009.
North Yorkshire Police said it remained "committed to providing the answers that those closest to Claudia need".
"We are reaching out again to the public to assist us in our efforts to find those answers," the force said.
Her disappearance sparked a long running and high-profile missing person case by North Yorkshire Police.
University chef Ms Lawrence was last seen at 15:05 on Wednesday 18 March 2009 walking towards her home on Heworth Road.
A number of people have been questioned in connection with her disappearance, but no charges have ever been brought.
A spokesperson for the North Yorkshire force said: "Our thoughts remain with Claudia's loved ones at this very difficult and poignant time of year.
"Claudia's family, friends and the wider public can be assured that all new information is carefully, and thoroughly, assessed by the Cleveland and North Yorkshire Police Cold Case Review Unit."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.