Harrogate: Bogus police officers take boy's e-scooter
- Published
Two men masquerading as police officers mounted a pavement in their car before "seizing" a boy's electric scooter, detectives said.
The incident happened at about 19:20 GMT on Saturday, in the Bilton area of Harrogate, North Yorkshire, as the teenager was pushing the scooter.
Officers said the men, wearing "police-style black clothing", had been travelling in a black car.
North Yorkshire Police said the theft had left the boy distressed.
A force spokesperson said: "Despite extensive enquiries including a trawl of CCTV in the area, the suspects have yet to be tracked down.
"Checks are being carried out with neighbouring police forces in case the offenders have travelled into North Yorkshire."
