King Charles III Coronation: York Minster's royal treasures to go on display
- Published
Royal treasures to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III are to go on display for the first time at York Minster.
The new exhibit has items that date back almost 400 years, including a red velvet-bound Bible, as well as Maundy Money from Queen Elizabeth II.
A coronation chair, rescued from a fire in 1829, is also on display.
The exhibition is to run until October ahead of the coronation of King Charles III on 6 May.
The updated display would showcase their collection of historical items for visitors, the Minster said.
Opening on Saturday, it will look at the influence of the monarchy, as well as the significance of coronations through history.
King Edwin of Northumbria was baptised on Easter Day in AD627 in a small wooden church built for the service, which became the first York Minster.
Most recently, King Charles III returned to the cathedral in November to unveil a stature of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
A Bible and matching prayer book, bound in red velvet and decorated in silver with the keys of St Peter, will be displayed to visitors.
A Minster Police truncheon with royal arms can also be viewed.
An ancient coronation chair, once believed to have been used in the coronation of Anglo-Saxon kings, will form part of the exhibition.
Helen Rawson, head of collections and interpretation at York Minster, said the Coronation was a perfect time for the Minster to showcase the collections, some of which have stayed at the cathedral for centuries.
"From music and celebration to emblems of regal power and authority, gorgeous textiles and stunning silver, the exhibition is a visual and sensory extravaganza."
Entry is included with a standard admission ticket and entry to York Minster is free for York residents.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.