Whitby fatal crash: Woman dies after hitting road sign
- Published
A woman has died after crashing into a road sign, police said, as they urged people to come forward with dashcam footage.
She was driving a small white Citroen on Upgang Lane in Whitby, when she hit the sign at about 09:30 GMT.
Emergency services were called to the scene as the road shut for five hours.
North Yorkshire Police appealed for drivers with dash-cam footage or residents with CCTV from doorbell cameras to contact the force.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.