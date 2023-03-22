Whitby fatal crash: Woman dies after hitting road sign

The road had to be closed and diversions set up after the crash

A woman has died after crashing into a road sign, police said, as they urged people to come forward with dashcam footage.

She was driving a small white Citroen on Upgang Lane in Whitby, when she hit the sign at about 09:30 GMT.

Emergency services were called to the scene as the road shut for five hours.

North Yorkshire Police appealed for drivers with dash-cam footage or residents with CCTV from doorbell cameras to contact the force.

