Man admits dangerous driving after 140mph police chase
A man has admitted dangerous driving after leading police on a 140mph chase along the A59 and A1(M) in North Yorkshire.
Jason Ryder, 45, of Wellgarth, Bishop Auckland, appeared before York Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Ryder admitted dangerous driving and also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.
He is due to appear at York Crown Court for sentencing on 11 April.
The high-speed police pursuit took place on Monday after Ryder, who had just received a driving ban at Harrogate Magistrates' Court for drug-driving, decided to drive his Audi A3 home.
The police chase ended near Leyburn when officers deployed a stinger to halt him.
Officers described him as "weaving dangerously in and out of traffic" while reaching speeds of 140mph.
Sgt Paul Cording of North Yorkshire Police described Ryder's behaviour as "unbelievable". He said Ryder had shown "a complete disregard for road safety and the judicial system".
