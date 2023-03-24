York women asked to share dancefloor harassment for research project
Women are being asked to share stories of harassment as part of a new research project to make nights out safer.
The Dancefloor Project aims to reduce unwanted behaviour in public by creating a code of conduct.
York St John University and creative company Bolshee have set up events for people to talk about their experiences.
"Every woman has a dancefloor story, a walking home alone story, a bus journey story," Paula Clark, creative director at Bolshee, said.
The specially-curated events give participants the chance to share their ideas on how people should be treated in public spaces.
If they want to, dancers can also share personal experiences of harassment.
The university and Bolshee was curating a list of "dancefloor demands" to reduce sexual harm.
People were also provided with a map of York and were asked them to indicate areas they feel safe or unsafe in the city.
Dr Anna Macklin, senior lecturer in psychology at York St John University said the project was about making people "feel heard and be part of the process for change".
"The more we can challenge, educate and raise awareness of inappropriate behaviours before they escalate, the safer public spaces will be for all.
"We are tired of it and we want to be actively doing something relevant and vital to help fuel the discourse," Ms Clark said.
"This is a tough subject, it's very real and very frightening. We want women to come together on the dancefloor in solidarity, to have a great time with their friends and call out this sexual harm and demand better. We are all tired and we are livid. We demand better."
Following the pop-up events, it was hoped a "code of conduct" would be created to promote a message of safety.
