Skipton pedestrian killed when car leaves road after crash
- Published
An 80-year-old man was killed when a car which had just collided with another vehicle struck him after leaving the road.
The man, who was with an 82-year-old woman, was hit by the car at 15:45 GMT on Wednesday at Belmont Bridge on Swadford Street in Skipton.
North Yorkshire Police said a second man in his 80s, who had been driving one of the vehicles, had been arrested.
He had since been released under investigation, the force said.
The male victim died at the scene after the crash between a silver Toyota Avensis and a silver Subaru Forester.
The 82-year-old woman was also injured. She was taken to Airedale Hospital with head injuries before later being discharged.
The stretch of road was closed for more than six hours, finally reopening at about 22:00 GMT.
Officers from North Yorkshire Police's Major Collision Investigation Team have appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch.
