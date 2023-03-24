Northern Lights: Aurora dazzles with colourful display
- Published
The skies above parts of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire have been illuminated by dazzling displays of colour thanks to the Northern Lights.
Stargazers were able to spot hues of red, green and gold through Thursday night into Friday morning.
Experts said the display was visible across swathes of the UK, reaching as far down as Cornwall.
The powerful display was down to a geomagnetic storm on the surface of the Sun, according to BBC Weather.
BBC forecaster Simon King said: "The aurora can be particularly strong around the equinox which happened earlier in the week.
"Aurora activity is also increasing as the sun reaches the most active part of its 11-year cycle in 2025."
The expert explained the colours were created when charged particles entered our atmosphere and interacted with oxygen and nitrogen.
He added: "Another reason why the display may have been so good is that around the time of an equinox, more charged particles are able to enter our atmosphere.
"With the tilt of the Earth in relation to the Sun positioned at right angles during the equinox, the magnetic field is stronger resulting in a more vibrant aurora."
