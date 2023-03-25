North Yorkshire skateboard record attempt for mental health charity
A North Yorkshire man hopes to break two skateboarding world records in one day to raise money for a mental health charity.
Ryan Swain, 34, aims to beat the record for the furthest distance travelled on a skateboard in 12 hours and 24 hours.
The current records are 124 miles (200km) and 261.8 miles (422km).
Mr Swain from Malton, who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), is hoping to encourage others with the condition.
He told the PA news agency: "Years ago, people used to look at skateboarding and didn't take it very seriously. People would think it was something that only kids did, and it's the same with ADHD.
"People think ADHD is hyperactive and something that only children have, but it's really not that - adult ADHD is a thing."
Mr Swain, who is receiving support from Team GB for his world record attempts, picked up the sport again during the Covid-19 pandemic after his mental health plummeted."I started skateboarding in 2002 and have loved it ever since," he said.
"I took a hiatus from it but, during the pandemic, when my mental health wasn't so good, I picked up my skateboard again and that was the answer to all my problems during the lockdown."
He has been training since early December to prepare for his challenge, going to the gym three to four times a week
The training is necessary for Mr Swain to cover an average of 30 miles every hour, but he said sticking to the pace will be a "struggle".
"I'm going to put in a lot of energy and lots of stamina, but it's about balancing that stamina and using it to my advantage" he said.
While Mr Swain, who also works as a motivational speaker, is keen to break the world record, his main aim is to raise awareness for Mind and help bring skateboarding to the forefront of mainstream sports.
"I'm not really getting hung up on the whole record thing - as long as I'm raising money and awareness for the charity, that's all that matters," he said.
"However, I do want to bring this record back for Great Britain. I think it will be amazing for skateboarding going forward in the future."
The record attempt will take place at Elvington Airfield in York on 8 May.
