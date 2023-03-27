A64: Road closed after 'serious collision', say police

The collision has led to the A64 being closed in both directions

A major North Yorkshire road is closed in both directions after a "serious collision", according to police.

The A64 between Tadcaster and York has been shut following the incident, which took place at 01:20 BST on Monday.

Collision investigation work is to take place throughout the morning's rush hour with the road remaining closed, North Yorkshire Police said.

The full road closure means a diversion is in place for drivers, the force added.

