Yorkshire Dales: 'Significant increase' in bus services needed to cut car usage, leaders say
A "significant increase" in bus services in the Yorkshire Dales is needed to cut car usage, the national park's leaders will say later.
The Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority (YDNPA) warned services were "severely limited" in many areas.
Local councils should push to make public transport "a viable alternative" to driving, the authority will urge.
A draft statement from the body, which has no transport powers, is expected to be approved later.
82% of visitors to the Yorkshire Dales arrive by car, surveys suggest.
Only 4% of the estimated five million people who visit the national park each year travel by bus and 2% arrive by train, the authority said.
'Clear need for change'
The authority warned "limited and fragmented" public transport services meant residents without cars faced difficulties getting to work and school and were excluded from enjoying the countryside.
Car travel accounts for 25% of the national parks carbon footprint and caused congestion on summer weekends and bank holidays, it added, calling for better integration of bus and rail services so people did not have to drive.
Mark Corner, the authority's member champion for national environment, said it was "increasingly clear that for reasons of climate mitigation and accessibility" there must be "a change in how people travel to the national park and move around within it".
The YDNPA said it hoped to influence councils and operators to improve services, which it said fail to "meet the needs of either visitors or residents".
A draft statement set to be agreed by the national park authority's members on Tuesday called for for a significant increase in bus service coverage and frequency, better coordination between bus and rail operators, and increased capacity for bikes on trains.
All "key visitor destinations" should be accessible by public transport seven days a week, said the authority, which noted some popular hotspots had no service on some weekdays even during summer.
Mr Corner said: "We need those bodies who are responsible to bring about a situation where people use cars less and public transport more."
From 1 April, responsibility for transport in the national park will be split between North Yorkshire Council, Lancashire County Council and Westmorland and Furness Council.
The BBC has contacted the three local authorities for comment.
