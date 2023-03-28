Castle Howard aristocrat Simon Howard died from excess insulin - coroner
A disgraced aristocrat died days after being given excess insulin in hospital, an inquest has heard.
Simon Howard, 66, died at York Hospital on 27 February 2022, with an inquest in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, told he had "unstable diabetes" and epilepsy.
In November 2021, Mr Howard - who ran Castle Howard from 1983 to 2015 - was found to have indecently assaulted a young girl in 1984.
He was declared unfit to stand trial due to a brain injury.
Mr Howard received an absolute discharge at York Crown Court after a jury found he indecently assaulted the girl in 1984.
On 15 February 2022, Mr Howard was taken to York Hospital after a suspected stroke and prescribed medicine containing 24 units of insulin in the morning and 30 in the evening before being discharged the next day.
Mr Howard's personal assistant, Christine Sadler, who helped him with his medication, told the inquest that only weeks previously his usual dose at home had been 18 units in the morning and the same in the evening.
North Yorkshire assistant coroner Sarah Watson said it was "unclear" how the discrepancy in the amount of insulin prescribed came about, particularly as a phone call was made from the hospital to Ms Sadler to check with her.
When a member of the pharmacy team queried the amount, an unnamed doctor overruled her.
Father-of-two Mr Howard, a managing director of the firm running Castle Howard and who was married to Rebecca, was discharged and prescribed with the higher insulin dose.
He was found unconscious at home on 19 February after suffering hypoglycemic encephalopathy - extremely low blood sugar levels - and never recovered, dying in hospital on 27 February.
'Brain damaged'
The coroner gave a narrative conclusion, saying Mr Howard died "as a consequence of the recognised exacerbating effects of excess insulin administration on pre-existing naturally occurring disease, and brain injury following a fall".
The inquest was told Mr Howard was possibly "intoxicated" when he fell down the stairs at his home in 2020. He was found by his son, taken to hospital and left permanently brain damaged.
Mr Howard had been the custodian of Castle Howard - the backdrop to films and the hit TV shows Bridgerton and Brideshead Revisited.
But, after a family disagreement, he moved out of the stately home and was living nearby in Welham Hall in Malton.
After the inquest, his family said they were grateful to the coroner for answering questions they had about Mr Howard's death.
They added: "Simon was far from being a well man. He suffered traumatic brain injuries from a fall downstairs at home in early 2020, he had recently had a suspected stroke and was struggling to manage his Type 1 diabetes.
"But when he was admitted to hospital, none of us imagined that he wouldn't be coming home."
Castle Howard was designed in 1699 and is still a private residence, having been in the hands of the Howard family for more than 300 years.
