Man-made rock pools installed in Whitby Harbour to boost marine life
- Published
Artificial rock pools and fish refuges are to be installed in Whitby harbour as part of project to boost sea life and improve water quality.
The man-made habitats will be added to the River Esk under the Better Estuaries and Coastal Habitats scheme.
Researchers want to study which artificial additions are most successful at attracting marine life.
Project lead Allison Pierre said the hope was to allow nature to "thrive above and below the water".
In total, 24 artificial rock pools of varying sizes will be installed around Fish Quay, Endeavour Wharf and near to Grape Lane while 15 fish refuges will be place in the area around New Quay and Fish Quay.
Researchers at the School of Biological and Marine Sciences at Hull University will monitor the results and it is hoped the scheme could lead the way for similar projects in other estuaries.
'Opportunity for nature'
The project along the River Esk, began in 2020, and has included work from "source to sea", such as planting trees and hedgerows upstream, restoring saltmarshes at Whitehall Landing and working with boat users to reduce oil and fuel spills into the water.
Ms Pierre, from the Environment Agency, said: "The ecological health of our rivers must improve. Historic man-made structures in our estuaries and the ongoing pressures from human activity are adversely affecting water quality, habitat and wildlife.
"Creating artificial habitats will provide an opportunity for nature to thrive above and below the water and, combined with other interventions such as reducing pollution upstream and creating new saltmarsh and wetland, will help communities reconnect with their local rivers, bring shelter and food for fish and wildlife, and support improvements in water quality."
Funding for the £270,000 project, has come from the Environment Agency and from the government's Green Recovery Challenge Fund.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.