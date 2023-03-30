Scarborough TikTok fire engine stunt leads to two arrests
A social media video shot from the top of a fire engine in a Yorkshire seaside resort has led to two arrests, police have confirmed.
The footage, shared on TikTok, shows the view from the roof of the vehicle as it makes it way along Scarborough's seafront, complete with commentary.
It ends when the engine pulls up and the person filming is instructed to get off by fire officers.
North Yorkshire Police said two men, in their 20s, were in custody.
The force said as a result of the video, filmed at 19:30 BST on Wednesday, the pair were detained on suspicion of outraging public decency and public order offences.
After the vehicle was stopped, three men had become "verbally aggressive and abusive" to the fire crew, a police spokesperson added.
