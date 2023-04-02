Urgent Whitby pier repairs needed to protect RNLI lifeboats
A pier which is at risk of collapse and could damage lifeboats is to be repaired after an agreement between Scarborough Council and the RNLI.
Whitby Fish Pier needs "essential" repairs to stop it moving and falling into the sea, a council report said.
The organisations agreed to split the cost of the £165,000 project to avoid a legal battle.
RNLI operations will continue while the works continue with boats being moved to another part of the harbour.
Sheet piled protection along the south of the pier has moved because of the tides and vessels moving in and out of the harbour.
The movement of the sheet piling has led to stonework coming loose, according to a council report, which states that it is "essential that these works are undertaken without delay".
Funding from the council was approved on Friday with work to stabilise the pier taking place directly in front of the current piles.
The Grade II-listed structure has provided a defensive barrier for waves between the structure and moored vessels, and is described as "critical to supporting the ongoing viability of the RNLI operations at Whitby Harbour".
A lifeboat station opened at the site in 1919.
In 2007, the council and the RNLI entered into a new lease agreement for a term of 50 years of the recently constructed Shore Facility and Berthing Facility at Fish Pier.
