Beckwithshaw: Child attacker believed he was under threat
Weapons including a bow and arrow and knives were found at the home of a man accused of attempting to murder two children, a court heard.
The pair were injured in a knife attack in Beckwithshaw, North Yorkshire, in June 2022, one suffering a serious neck wound while the other had finger cuts.
Leeds Crown Court heard George Yates was "extremely paranoid" at the time.
Mr Yates, 41, of Beckwithshaw, denies two counts of attempted murder but admits wounding.
Kama Melly KC, for the defence, said the discovery of the weapons was indicative of the accused's paranoia and deteriorating mental health.
She said it was clear her client's "thought processes" were "completely consumed" by a delusional belief that he was under threat and that people were "out to get him".
The fact that her client had strung a bow and arrow and left it lying around his house, along with several knives, suggested he was "utterly preoccupied" that people were conspiring against him, Ms Melly said.
The evidence suggested it was "absolutely plain" the defendant had not intended to kill the children, she added.
Police also found a home-made petrol incendiary device and a bottle of morphine on the kitchen table, the trial was told.
It previously heard Mr Yates had a history of mental health problems, including depression, paranoia and work-related anxiety, and had been referred to mental health services between 2006 and 2020.
Two workmen found the injured children, one of whom had had his throat cut.
Giving evidence, one of the men likened the scene to a "horror film".
Prosecutor Laura Addy told the trial there was a "possibility" the child with the neck wound would have died had medical attention not been received.
The jury also heard the accused is alleged to have told the children "this needs to happen", before attacking them.
Mr Yates had told the court that he had "wanted to cause a commotion" at the time to get help, adding: "At the time nothing made sense to me".
The defendant said he felt he was under surveillance and was being "intimidated", partly through messages he was receiving on his phone.
The trial continues.
