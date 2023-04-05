York roads to shut ahead of royal visit
- Published
Roads in York city centre are to shut ahead of the King and Queen Consort's visit on Thursday.
The royal couple will distribute Maundy money at York Minster in the first such service since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Streets near York Minster will shut from 20:00 BST on Wednesday until 16:00 on Thursday, according to the council.
Monk Bar Car Park will also be closed to the public to accommodate people attending the Maundy Thursday service.
College Street, Deangate, Duncombe Place, High Petergate, Minster Yard, Minster Gates, Precentor's Court, The Queens Walk Footpath and Stonegate will be shut from Wednesday evening.
During the service, which is held annually at a cathedral or abbey in the UK, 74 men and 74 women - signifying the King's age - will be given Maundy money.
The tradition sees money handed out to people in recognition of their work in the church and community.
The royal couple last visited the city in November, when they unveiled a statue to the late monarch.
The Dean of York, the Very Reverend Dominic Barrington, said it was an honour the minster had been chosen for the first Maundy service of the new reign.
