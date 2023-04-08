North Yorkshire: Aldwark Toll bridge six month closure plan
One of the few privately-owned toll bridges in the UK is to close for almost six months for essential repairs.
Aldwark Toll Bridge crosses the River Ure in North Yorkshire and links the villages of Little Ouseburn and Aldwark.
It currently charges a 40p toll for cars to cross and without it motorists face a 25 mile (40km) journey.
The closure begins on 17 April and it is due to reopen at the end of October.
A bid to increase the current charges, in order to pay for essential maintenance work and improvements to the bridge originally built in the 18th Century, was rejected by a government inspector last year.
