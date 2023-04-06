Maundy Money: King to award coins at York Minster service
The King and Queen Consort will be in Yorkshire later today to hand out Maundy money at York Minster.
During the traditional service the King will distribute specially minted coins to people in recognition of their work in the church and community.
The royal couple will also formally open the minster's new Refectory Restaurant as part of their visit.
The King will unveil a plaque at the venue, which is on the site of the former Minster School.
When they arrive in the city, their majesties will be met at the Great West Doors of the cathedral by the Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell and the Dean of York Dominic Barrington.
The royal couple will be presented with a traditional small flower bouquet before the service begins.
The ceremony takes place each year on the Thursday before Easter Sunday, with special coins given to pensioners, with one man and one woman chosen for each year the monarch has lived.
A white purse will contain silver Maundy coins equivalent in value to the age of the King.
A red purse will contain two commemorative coins, which symbolise the sovereign's historic gift of food and clothing. One will celebrate the King's forthcoming 75th birthday and the other will mark the 75th anniversary of the Windrush Generation.
The service will conclude with the national anthem and a blessing.
The royal ceremony of awarding gifts on this day dates back to AD 600.
The first recorded distribution of Maundy money took place at Knaresborough in North Yorkshire by King John in 1210.
The coin-giving ceremony has been held at York Minster on two previous occasions by the late Queen Elizabeth II on 5 April 2012 and 30 March 1972.
The independent Minster School, which was run by the Chapter of York Minster and had origins dating back to 627 AD, closed in 2020 because of a loss of income.
Plans to turn the the Grade II listed building into a cafe and restaurant were lodged in 2021 and the new venue will be overseen by chef Andrew Pern, who also runs the Star Inn in Harome, North Yorkshire, and the Star Inn the City in York.
