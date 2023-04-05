King and Queen Consort visit 'Yorkshire's food capital'
- Published
The King and the Queen Consort have sampled gin, macarons and gelato on a visit to "Yorkshire's food capital".
They visited Talbot Yard Food Court in Malton, North Yorkshire, where they met with local food and drink producers.
Hundreds of people braved the rain in the market town and foodie destination to greet the royal visitors.
It was Camilla's first engagement since her new title of Queen Camilla was unveiled on invitations for the King's coronation in May.
The tour of the food court started at the Rare Bird Distillery, where Charles joked: "Nothing more fun than a gin distillery."
After speaking to the owners, retired fireman Matt Stewart and his partner Elizabeth Riding, the King sampled some of their award-winning London Dry Gin.
"I'll just have a tiny sip," he said.
However, he declined an offer of the vanilla-flavoured gin, quipping: "It's not quite the right time of day."
The royals then visited Master Patissier Florian Poirot, where Camilla tasted a lemon bergamot macaron, saying it was "tres bien".
The Queen Consort then chose a sample of mango gelato at the next stop, Groovy Moo ice cream parlour, describing it as "lovely".
Owner Michelle Walker, 60, was the first to open a business at the food court in 2015, after closing her previous ice cream business in Bridlington to care for her husband, who died from a brain tumour in 2014.
She told the PA news agency: "You couldn't ask for a more genuine couple, there were no airs and graces, they were just like a normal couple that come here on a Wednesday. It was like we'd known them for years.
"At times I actually forgot who they were.
"I know people have been saying 'will he struggle as King', but I think he'll walk it," she added.
The royal couple also visited butchers Food 2 Remember and Roost Coffee & Roastery, and shared a piece of banana bread at Bluebird Bakery.
They left the converted coaching yard to the sounds of a local brass band.
The couple then went on a walkabout in Malton town centre, where hundreds lined the streets to greet them, despite the rain.
The King later met representatives from a number of local charities.
On Thursday, King Charles and Camilla will be in York to carry out the first Royal Maundy service of the his reign.
