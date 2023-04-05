Scotch Corner roundabout lorry fire prompts road closures
A lorry caught fire at a busy North Yorkshire roundabout, causing road closures.
Emergency services were called to the A1(M) junction 53 Scotch Corner roundabout at about 08:30 BST on Wednesday, the fire service said.
It is thought the HGV was waiting at traffic lights when the fire started, with the occupants managing to leave the vehicle safely.
National Highways said recovery work "will likely take some time".
As a result of the fire, the A66 was closed westbound between the A1(M) junction 53 and the A67 at Bowes.
The A1(M) J53 northbound exit slip road was also closed to allow for recovery work.
North Yorkshire Police asked drivers to avoid the area and to check before travelling.
