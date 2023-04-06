North Yorkshire beauty spots damaged by illegal off-road vehicles
- Published
Popular beauty spots in North Yorkshire are being damaged by off-road vehicles, Forestry England has said.
Wykeham and Langdale Forests, on the North York Moors, have faced "significant" damage from vehicles in recent months, the organisation said.
It warned it had launched a joint action with police and the National Park Authority to tackle the activity.
North Yorkshire Police said those responsible could be fined and have their vehicles seized.
Nigel Foster, wildlife manager for the Yorkshire district of Forestry England, said the use of unauthorised vehicles had "damaged the natural environment".
He said signs had been installed at access points to warn people that unauthorised use of vehicles was illegal.
Mr Foster urged people to heed the ban "so the forest's natural habitat can recover" and pledged that trespassers would be penalised.
'Ready to take action'
Forest Ranger Ben Jackson said there were "several hotspots where this activity can endanger wildlife and habitats, damage fragile surfaces and cause conflict with other responsible users".
"We are aware several forest paths have been damaged to the point they are impassable for walkers, cyclists and horse riders," he added.
PC Graham Bilton, the Wildlife Crime Officer covering Scarborough and Ryedale, said he recognised the majority of those involved in driving or riding off-road "did so responsibly".
However, he said the extent of the damage caused by the actions of illegal off-roading was "a blight on our beautiful countryside, adversely affecting our unique fauna and flora".
He said police were determined to stop offenders in their tracks.
"Those responsible can expect to have their vehicles seized, receive a fine and, potentially, receive penalty points on their driving licence," he said.
"We're watching and ready to take action," he warned.
