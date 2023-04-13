Stokesley barn fire: Firefighters tackle suspected arson attack
Firefighters have tackled a large barn fire in North Yorkshire following a suspected arson attack.
More than 2,000 bales of straw were caught up in the blaze, which broke out on Wednesday evening in Stokesley.
North Yorkshire Police said crews worked through the night to bring the fire under control, adding that it had caused "significant damage".
The force said several youths were seen running away from the barn and officers were treating the incident as arson.
Any witnesses or anyone with any information about the fire are asked to contact police.
