York: Parents of autistic twins in school place row take case to tribunal
- Published
The parents of four-year-old autistic twins have formally appealed a decision to only offer one of them a place in a special school.
Jasper has been offered a place at Hob Moor Oaks School in York, leaving Reuben to attend a mainstream primary.
Both boys are non-verbal and have Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) detailing "significant" difficulties.
City of York Council has been contacted by the BBC for a response.
The authority said previously it was unable to comment on specific cases other than to confirm it would work with the family to find "suitable provision".
The council has told the boys' parents Pete and Rhiannon that Hob Moor Oaks School, which serves children with special educational needs, is "over-subscribed".
The family is taking their case against City of York Council to a tribunal.
Jasper and Reuben were diagnosed autistic in April 2022, with EHCPs - legal documents drawn up by City of York Council and the NHS - showing they have "significant difficulty" with social interaction and communication.
Their parents want both boys, in light of their identical needs, to attend their first choice school in September.
'Really anxious time'
Pete, 40, a former special needs teacher, said: "We met with the council earlier this week but have been unable to find a solution so we have now appealed their decision.
"It's necessary to consider the needs of each child both as an individual and as a multiple."
Pete said it was "a really anxious time" for his family.
Pete confirmed he and his wife, a former deputy head teacher, had submitted an appeal to the Special Educational Needs and Disability Tribunal.
They have been told to expect an answer within 20 days.
