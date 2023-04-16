Three taken to hospital after two-car crash near Harrogate
Three people have been taken to hospital following a crash involving two cars in North Yorkshire.
Emergency crews were called to reports of a collision on Greenhow Hill Road, close to the junction with Reservoir Road, between Bolton Abbey and Harrogate, at 11:45 BST on Sunday.
A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed two air ambulance crews had also deployed.
The extent of injuries was not currently known, she added.
The BBC has contacted North Yorkshire Police.
