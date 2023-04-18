North Yorkshire: Final public screening of nature-based archive footage
A final public screening of nature-based films from the Yorkshire and North East Film Archives will take place in Skipton later.
The footage records changes in the natural landscape and how views about the environment have changed over 120 years.
It is the culmination of a year-long series of Beyond Carbon events hosted by North Yorkshire Libraries.
The 90-minute screening begins at Skipton Library at 14:00 BST.
The footage includes the journeys of explorer John Hawkridge, a hiker with cerebral palsy, and features material from one of the earliest films in the archives recorded at Bempton Cliffs in 1908.
The presenter-led show is supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund project Nature Matters, which aims to preserve and catalogue nature-related films and continue to grow the collections by collecting digital content.
Martha Cattell from the Yorkshire and North East Film Archives said: "The collections give us a unique opportunity to reflect on our relationship with the environment, how this has evolved over time, and that is still so relevant today.
"By looking back, we can question where we are now and open up conversations about what our future environmental landscapes might look like, and how we can shape them in a positive way."
The show includes material from both amateur and professional filmmakers, and has been shown at other libraries in the county over the last month.
