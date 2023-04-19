Netflix hit The Crown films at York Minster
Crowds gathered outside York Minster on Wednesday as a "significant scene" of Netflix hit The Crown was filmed.
Large green screens and lighting rigs were set up, with hundreds of extras dressed as wedding guests seen in Dean's Park behind the minster.
Crown fan Rachel Rogers, 25, said she had been "waiting to spot a famous face for several hours".
A Netflix spokesperson said it was "good to see such a positive response to our presence".
Ms Rogers, one of about 90 onlookers, said: "It's interesting to see what's going on and looking out for celebrities.
"It's fascinating to see all the extras and to see how filming works."
She added: "I've not spotted any celebs yet, but it's a lovely sunny day so it's a great day for it."
The fifth series of the show charted the breakdown of the marriage between the Prince and Princess of Wales, played by Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki.
Producers said they were heartened by the response to the filming in York "particularly given we have taken over the cathedral and the immediate area outside".
A spokesperson said if details of the scene were revealed it would "somewhat ruin it for the fans of The Crown as it would give too much away".
However, the spokesperson added: "Rest assured it's a significant scene, grand in scale and worthy of this beautiful venue."
A spokesperson for York Minster said they could confirm the minster was "closed for sightseeing visitors for a week due to filming".